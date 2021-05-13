Did Gilgil pastor murder his wife?

Police in Gilgil are holding a 47-year-old evangelical church pastor in connection with the mysterious death of his wife whom he alleged had committed suicide.

Post-mortem conducted on Friday and witnessed by the suspect (name withheld) landed him in cell after the results showed the victim, identified as Jane Cherotich, was strangled to death.

The pastor, who heads the Royal Calvary Church at Kongasis area, on the outskirts of Gilgil town, had a day earlier walked nonchalantly into Elementaita Police Station and reported that his wife had committed suicide.

According to Gilgil sub-County Police Commander John Onditi, the woman was strangulated to death last Wednesday night.

“Initial investigations indicate that the suspect might have strangled the wife then attempted to force a poisonous pesticide through her mouth,” he told the Nation.

Mr Onditi termed the suicide theory as an attempt to conceal evidence, with police pouncing on the suspect, immediately the post-mortem exercise was concluded.

Other suspects

“He is in our custody and assisting police with investigations. He was in the house at the time of the incident,” added the Gilgil police boss.

Mr Onditi said they were also on the trail of two other suspects believed to have aided in the killing.

The couple tied the knot more than a decade ago in a colourful church wedding held in Nairobi after the usual customary rituals.

“I attended the traditional rites and they two appeared to be genuinely in love,” Mr Benson Ruto, Cherotich’s brother, told the Nation yesterday.

After the marriage, the brother and sister went separate ways and the last time they met was in 2017.

“When I arrived at their matrimonial home, I could sense something was amiss,” he said.

Mr Ruto attended the post-mortem and the findings left him visibly shocked.

Death by strangulation

“My sister never committed suicide she had been strangled to death by her assailant who used bare hands,” he said, adding: “the report revealed that she died because of lack of oxygen.”

“She did not take poison as alleged by her husband. It was pure case of murder. It was a disheartening moment.”

Mr Ruto questioned the brother-in-law about the outcome but he remained tight-lipped, the icy moment lingering on.

He could not, at any moment, understand that his brother-in-law was the main suspect.

“He was a gentleman,” he divulged, before stating: “he played a pivotal role in all the family affairs. He was the cog in the wheel.”

Mr Ruto’s niece who stayed near the couples’ homestead alleged a breakdown of the marriage, saying the cleric had started abdicating his role, with the wife turning the provider.

Marital strife

The incident stirred emotions at the sleepy Kongasis area, with the Ol Njorai acting Chief Parit Sululu terming the incident as “horrifying”

“I was aware of the suicide theory only to later learn the mother of three was strangled,” said the administrator.

Mr Sululu talked of a marital strife after the wife learnt of her husband’s alleged infidelity, sparking off a bitter disagreement between the two.

“Some villagers have told me in confidence that the pastor had a mpango wa kando (illicit relationship) that led to the irreconcilable differences with his wife,” said the acting chief.

Mr Sululu described the accused as a “humble” person who always kept to himself and rarely interacted with the outside world.

“He was a very reserved person and kept company of his church members,” added Mr Sululu.

Mr Onditi said the suspect will be arraigned after police complete investigations.