Did Gilgil pastor murder his wife?

By  Macharia Mwangi

  • The pastor had a day earlier walked into Elementaita Police Station and reported that his wife had committed suicide.  
  • According to Gilgil sub-County Police Commander John Onditi, the woman was strangulated to death last Wednesday night.  

Police in Gilgil are holding a 47-year-old evangelical church pastor in connection with the mysterious death of his wife whom he alleged had committed suicide. 

