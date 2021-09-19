Body of Kenyan woman who died in Texas to be exhumed for autopsy

Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era

The late Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era and her husband Obadiah Kinara. in  A superior court in Texas has dismissed an application by her husband to block her parents from exhuming and conducting a post-mortem on her body.

By  Ruth Mbula

The controversy surrounding the mysterious death of a Kenyan woman in Texas, USA almost ten months ago has taken a new turn after a superior court dismissed an application by her husband to block her parents from exhuming and conducting a post-mortem on the body.

