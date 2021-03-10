Body of Kenyan woman buried ‘secretly’ by lover in US to be exhumed

Dorothy Bosibori Ongera

Dorothy Bosibori Ongera (left) and Obadiah Kinara in a file picture in Dallas, Texas. Dorothy died in an accidental drowning on December 17, 2020. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Hilary Kimuyu

After months of twists and turns over the death and “secret burial” of a Kenyan woman in the US last year, her body has been exhumed following a court order.

