Kenyans in South Africa count losses as unrest turns deadly

South Africa looting riots

A member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) fires rubber bullets at rioters looting the Jabulani Mall in Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Peter Dube

Kenyans in South Africa have been forced to stay indoors and temporarily halt business operations as unrest triggered by the jailing of ex-President Jacob Zuma spiraled across the country, with some traders reporting looting of their businesses. 

