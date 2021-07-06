Interpol considers red notice for Jacob Zuma's allies, the Guptas

Former South African President Jacob Zuma

The then South African President Jacob Zuma answers questions during the last presidential answer session of the year, in the South African Parliament, on November 2, 2017, in Cape Town.

Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Atul Gupta, his brother Rajesh and their wives are wanted in South Africa to stand trial for alleged fraud and money laundering.

The net around the Gupta brothers, business associates of former South African President Jacob Zuma, is tightening after South African authorities said that Interpol is mulling the issuance of red notices for the duo and their wives over alleged fraud and money laundering.

