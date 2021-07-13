Ramaphosa deploys troops after 10 killed in 'rare' unrest

South Africa Police protests jacob zuma

A protester gestures as he speaks to South African police officers in order to ask them to not shoot in Jeppestown district, Johannesburg, on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the deadly unrest gripping the country is unprecedented in post-apartheid South Africa as he deployed troops to help police crush the violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma.

