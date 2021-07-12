Six dead as pro-Jacob Zuma protests intensify in South Africa

Free Zuma protests

A member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) fires rubber bullets at rioters looting the Jabulani Mall in Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Guilem Sartorio | AFP

  • Zuma was jailed for 15 months for contempt of court and is serving the term at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, where he handed himself over last Wednesday.

Six people have so far been confirmed dead amid #FreeZuma protests in South Africa, where the army has been deployed to quell tension.

