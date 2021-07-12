Pro-Zuma protests turn into looting, arson attacks

South Africa Police Services (SAPS) officers stop looters from looting in central Durban, on July 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

As South Africa's Constitutional Court heard arguments from lawyers representing former South African president Jacob Zuma, who are fighting for his release from jail, what began as a spate of sporadic protests demanding his release has turned into violence, looting and arson in parts of KwaZulu-Natal province and urban centres in greater Johannesburg.

