South Africa's top court to review Zuma jail term

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma who will on July 12, 2021 ask the nation's top court to let him out of jail by rescinding its 15-month sentence for snubbing anti-graft investigators.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset | AFP

By  AFP

Johannesburg

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. UoN students threaten protests over higher fees

  2. Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon died

  3. Kenya records 188 more Covid infections

  4. Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

  5. US officials meet Haiti leaders over assassination

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.