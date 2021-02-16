Zuma must go to jail, says South Africa DCJ Zondo

Former South African President Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and State-owned companies, in Johannesburg, on July 19, 2019. 

Photo credit: Mike Hutchings | AFP
By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa Correspondent

  • Zuma’s son Edward said Zondo was “pulling a publicity stunt” while the ruling African National Congress, which Zuma led until President Cyril Ramaphosa took over in late 2017, has called on Zuma to review his refusal to testify.

Embattled former South African president Jacob Zuma said on Monday he was not afraid of going to jail as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo called for a stiff penalty over his refusal to testify in a commission of inquiry into allegations of ‘state capture’. 

