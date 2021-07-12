What South Sudan needs

By The Watchman

  • The fight to break away from the Sudan was meant to realise greater development and enjoyment of rights by the people of South Sudan, who had been marginalised for a long time.
  • Ironically, independence has seen much more suffering for the people it was meant to benefit.

The relative peace in South Sudan following the reconciliation between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar is an opportunity to address the challenges in the 10 years of independence of Africa’s youngest nation, which civil strife and armed conflicts have denied a chance to realise its expectations.

