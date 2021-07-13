Sadness, anger in South Africa as unrest death toll rises to 45

Southeastern KwaZulu-Natal -- Zuma's home region -- is the epicentre of the unrest.

A wave of sadness and anger is sweeping through South Africa as the death toll from unrest raging in the country shot up to 45, with looting and violence leaving shops and entire malls stripped of goods, torched and devastated.

