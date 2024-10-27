Another Kenyan jailed in US for raping 85-year-old patient

Another Kenyan immigrant living in the US Midwestern State of Kansas has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for sexually molesting an 85-year-old granny at a nursing home.

Samuel Muniu Wambugu, who was working at a nursing home in one of America’s richest neighbourhoods, Johnson County, Kansas, was caught pants down by a colleague as he sexually violated the octogenarian, whom he was assigned to take care of.

On October 23, Wambugu was convicted of raping the old woman said to be suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The 66-year-old man, who lives with his wife and children in Kansas, appeared before Johnson County District Court facing two counts of rape and mistreatment of a dependant adult.

The accused has been languishing in custody at Johnson County jail after he failed to raise $500,000–an equivalent of slightly over a Sh65 million bond.

One of the largest newspapers in the Midwest, The Kansas City Star, broke the news of Wambugu’s conviction.

“A former Johnson County nursing home employee convicted of raping an 85-year-old resident with dementia was sentenced to just over 17 years in prison,” said The Kansas City Star, which publishes in Kansas City, Missouri and circulates in the two states of Kansas and Missouri.

The court also ordered that the sentence for each charge in Wambugu’s jail sentence run concurrently for a total of 208 months.

Wambugu was working at The Heritage of Overland Park, a nursing home for the elderly and people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

In January this year, authorities in Kansas received a complaint that Wambugu and the patient were caught naked in the patient’s bedroom.

His co-worker, who caught him, made the report to the police and he was immediately arrested from the nursing home, which specialises in treating and caring for senior citizens suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia, court papers revealed.

The court was further told that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where, upon medical examination, it was discovered that she had been raped.

When asked to explain what had happened, the granny explained that she was just about to sleep when a man, who was later found to be Wambugu, sexually assaulted her, according to court filings.

After his arrest, Wambugu was unable to raise the bail, forcing the court to order that he be held in custody for the last eight months until he pleaded guilty to the charges a few days ago.

Wambugu’s case has left many Kenyans in the diaspora shocked.

About a year ago, another Kenyan was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an old woman in Maryland.

Josto Nyakeyo, a former high school teacher in Kenya, was arrested and convicted of sexually assaulting an elderly woman at a nursing home.