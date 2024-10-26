Kenyan faces three years in prison for tax fraud in America

A Kenyan living in America is facing three years in prison for aiding some people to defraud the government of $1.5 million (Sh193.5 million) in tax returns.

When he completes his three-year jail term, Mr Hophine Bwosinde, originally from Nyamira County, will also have to pay restitution for all the money lost by the government.

Known as a local politician and community organiser in the state of Kansas, Mr Bwosinde previously ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for a Lenexa City Council position.

He is accused of helping taxpayers and businessmen file false tax returns by claiming fictitious losses on their taxes, stealing a total of $1.5 million from the government.

Mr Bwosinde has already pleaded guilty to the charges and is awaiting sentencing in the State of Kansas.

In a statement released to local news outlets in Kansas City, Kate E. Brubacher, US Attorney for the District of Kansas, said Mr Bwosinde pleaded guilty to preparing and filing false income tax returns.

“A former tax preparer in Lenexa has pleaded guilty to more than $1.5 million in lost funds after he filed false income tax returns for clients,” the statement stated.

Incidents of Kenyan immigrants being arrested and prosecuted for fraud in various states in America have continued to tarnish the image of well-meaning Kenyans in the diaspora.

Mr Bwosinde, who was once the president of the defunct Organization of Kenyans in Kansas City, was seen as a role model because he was always available to help newly arrived Kenyan citizens in Kansas navigate their way around the mid-western states of Kansas and Missouri.

He ran small businesses in upscale Lenexa City and tried his hand in politics, in addition to helping local citizens file their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the equivalent of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In the US, the IRS is one of the most ruthless federal and state government agencies, and once caught cheating on taxes, the suspect faces very severe punishment.

Despite its efficiency, some immigrants, especially refugees from Africa, have managed to circumvent the system and steal millions of dollars in false tax returns.

Refugees remain perhaps the most vulnerable communities in the US, where the more enlightened among these populations take advantage of well-meaning tax filers to cheat the system.

Documents filed in court identified Mr Bwosinde's company as Amboseli Professional Services, a tax preparation business.

Mr Bwosinde's criminal charges indicate that between 2018 and 2022, he prepared and filed false returns on behalf of his clients by inflating legitimate business expenses and claiming losses related to sham businesses.

Prosecutors also accused Mr Bwosinde of falsely reporting negative income on his clients' returns.

Prosecutors said Mr Bwosinde's actions resulted in his clients filing false records of their income, which, according to court documents, caused significant underpayment of income taxes to the IRS.

Mr Bwosinde was accused of causing the IRS to reduce the amount of taxes owed by his clients.

In addition, his actions helped the people he served obtain illegal refunds to which they were not entitled.

“In total, law enforcement officials said Bwosinde caused a total loss of more than $1.5 million,” Kansas media outlets reported.