Dennis Karani: No, I did not Kill Samuel Mugota in Mirema

Dennis Gachoki Karani, the alleged killer in last week's Mirema shooting incident of Samuel Mugota has claimed innocence, saying he is being framed for the murder.

Mr Karani said he will present himself, through his lawyer to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) this morning to clear his name.

On Monday, Mr Karani told Nation.Africa in an interview that he learnt DCI was looking for him when he was in Nakuru where he claims he runs a cereal business.

‘I was in Nakuru when I learnt that I had been declared as the most dangerous and armed criminal by the DCI... Someone recognized me and told me that police were looking for me. Since then my life has been hell. I have not known peace,’’ Mr Kanari told Nation on Monday morning.

Dennis Gachoki Karani. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Mr Karani admits he knew Mr Mugota, having met him back in 2018 when they attended the wedding of a mutual friend in Meru.

Mr Karani says the last time he met again with the deceased was last year at Kenyatta road , Kiambu when he bumped into Mugota at a car wash.

‘I knew him but I had never had his contact. I got to know him in 2018 during a wedding ceremony in Meru. A friend of mine introduced me to Mugota. After wedding, we used same vehicle back to Nairobi. We never exchanged the contacts. At the time of his murder I was in Nakuru when I heard that he has been killed. I learnt his death through the media.’’ Mr Karani said.

Mr Karani says that they have never done any business with Mr Mugota and maintains that he is innocent and that he played no role in the killing of the deceased.

‘Last year in March I bumped into Mugota coincidentally at a restaurant called Icon along Kenyatta Road. I just exchanged pleasantries with him and left,’’ Mr Karani said on Monday.

Karani who hails from Kirinyaga says he can not describe who Mugota was because he was not his friend and what he knows is that Mugota was a teetotaler and who was a man of few words

His lawyer Samuel Thuku told Nation that his client is innocent and that the DCI were trying to press up fictional charges against him.

Mr Karani said he decided to be accompanied by his lawyer to DCI headquarters this morning because he feared for his life and that police would have sprayed him with bullets and later plant weapons on him.

The DCI on Friday declared Karani, from Kirinyaga County, a wanted man over the murder and asked the public to share information that could lead to his arrest.

Mr Karani, DCI said, is also wanted for possessing a weapon that is suspected to have been snatched from a police officer at a popular joint in Mombasa two years ago.

He was, however, feared to have fled to a neighbouring country following the killing of his master, Mugota.

I did not flee to anywhere. I was in Nakuru," he told Nation.

Detectives alleged that they last traced Karani's phone signals inside Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County. They also claimed Karani was an accomplice to Mugota, who hails from the neighbouring Embu County.

They suspected Karani could have been tipped off to escape by rogue police officers, who have been helping the two in their multi-million shilling syndicate.

Mugota is said to have lived a secret life, hiding his criminal activities and vast wealth from his multiple women and family members, as he made millions from swindling and robbing his targets.