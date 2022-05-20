Mirema shooting: DCI reveals identity of suspected mastermind
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a notice revealing the identity of the man suspected of masterminding the brazen daytime shooting of Samuel Mugo Mugota.
In a wanted poster circulated Friday on social media, investigators say Denis Karani Gachoki is the main suspect behind the crime.
"The armed and dangerous man is suspected to be in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied Police officer, after a round of drinks at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November, 2020. Efforts by detectives to arrest him have been futile since the thug who is well loaded, influences rogue cops who tip him off once an operation for his arrest has been launched," DCI said in a statement.
More follows...