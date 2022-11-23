DCI seeks to recruit sharp shooters

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in the process of recruiting a special team of marksmen from the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) , a move seen as a strategy to form another specialised unit within the DCI.

DCI Boss Amin Mohamed has requested both the Deputy Inspector Generals in charge of the Administration and Police Service to shortlist 50 candidates from each of the two units and forward their names to the respective units’ headquarters for shortlisting.

The officers are required to be aged 40 and below and with no disciplinary record for the last three years.

They must also have served at their units for a minimum of five years.

The move follows the disbandment of two specialised units formed by the former DCI Boss George Kinoti; the Special Service Unit (SSU) and the Anti-Counterfeit Unit which was reporting directly to him.

SSU was disbanded after it was accused of being behind the alleged abduction and disappearance of two Indian citizens Mohamed Zaid Kidwai, Zulfiqar Ahmen Khan arrived in the country in April this year to join President Ruto’s ICT campaign team but went missing on July 25 after they were abducted outside Ole Sereni alongside their taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania by unknown persons.