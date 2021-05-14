Police spokesperson Charles Owino
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why police spokesman was pushed out of service

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A declaration by police spokesman Charles Owino on his intention to join politics, plus a push for realignments in the top ranks of the National Police Service as the 2022 General Election fast approaches have seen him pushed out.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.