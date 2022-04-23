Date set for Mwai Kibaki's burial

Former President Mwai Kibaki will be buried on April 30 at his Othaya home in Nyeri County, CS Matiang'i announced Saturday.

The CS, who chairs the funeral committee of the late president, said the burial will be preceded by a state funeral at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29.

Kibaki will lie in state at Parliament from Monday through Wednesday next week.

Government officials, dignitaries and members of the public will be allowed to view the body of the former leader and pay their respects at Parliament.

Kibaki died in Nairobi on Friday morning.

Before breathing his last, the former president had been in and out of Nairobi Hospital for various ailments, including blood pressure.