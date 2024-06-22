CS Ababu Namwamba booed at Fred Omondi's memorial

What was supposed to be a solemn tribute to the late comedian Fred Odhiambo Omondi turned into a chaotic affair on Friday night, June 21, when Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba received a hostile reception from attendees at the 'Last Laugh' memorial show.

Namwamba, accompanied by fellow creatives, attended the event hosted by Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill, at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi.

However, when Namwamba took to the stage to pay his respects to Omondi, he was met with chants of "Ruto must go" from the crowd and calls for him to sit down drowned out his attempts to make a speech.

Despite the best efforts of comedian Churchill to quell the unrest, the atmosphere remained charged, prompting Namwamba to abruptly end his speech.

"We live in a wonderful country where everyone has the right to express their views. Asanteni sana," Namwamba said, acknowledging the audience's right to dissent.

In a move seemingly aimed at easing tensions, Namwamba announced a donation of Sh300,000 to support Fred Omondi's grieving family.

His departure from the stage was marked by a sarcastic remark encouraging the crowd to turn the evening's disruption into creative content.

Reflecting on the event, comedian Churchill expressed reservations about organising the show in the midst of ongoing political debates that have increasingly infiltrated public gatherings.

The commemoration continued with performances in honour of Omondi.

The event attracted high-profile personalities, including the leader of the Azimio party, Raila Odinga, and his wife, Ida.

Renowned comedians like YY, Jalango, Jemutai, MC Jessy, Nasra, Terence Creative, Chipukeezy, Sammy Kioko, Tom Daktari, Jasper Murume, Oga Obinna, Adhis Jojo and MCA Tricky also graced the occasion with heartfelt performances.

Omondi tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident on June 15.

The collision between a bodaboda and a speeding bus on Kagundo Road led to his untimely death near the Caltex petrol station.