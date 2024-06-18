‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi set for Carnivore

Comedians who feature in the popular Churchill Show have announced a mega event to honour their colleague, Fred Odhiambo Omondi.

Fred, 34, a beloved figure in the comedy scene, tragically passed away in a road accident on June 15.

Fred was a passenger on a boda boda that was involved in a fatal collision with a speeding bus.

The accident which claimed his life occurred around 6am on Kagundo Road.

A report at Buruburu Police Station shows the bus was travelling from Kayole towards the Nairobi central business district, while the boda boda, which was on the wrong side of the road, was heading in the opposite direction.

Fred, a former star on the Churchill Show, was known for his selflessness and charismatic presence on and off the stage.

He was a younger brother of seasoned comedian Eric Omondi, who introduced him to Churchill Show.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Churchill Show host Daniel Ndambuki, who is famously known as Churchill, described Fred as a lyrical comic genius and a friend to all.

“It is a big shock for all of us. Fred’s death was untimely. He was a very young talent and he was a lyrical comic genius. He was a charismatic young man. As soon as Churchill Show took a break, he was one of the most booked MCs in the country for club appearances," Churchill said.

"He was a friend to all comedians and he helped them come up with content and showed up for people’s events just to hype it for free. He was a kind person,” Churchill added.

Churchill made a commitment to give Fred a befitting send-off.

The comedy fraternity pushed Fred’s burial to June 29 so that there is ample time to plan a proper celebration of his life. He will be buried in Ugenya, Siaya County.

“As an industry, we have decided to have an elaborate plan at his home of June 29. Before then, there will be a comedy show: ‘Fred Omondi Last Laugh,’ at Carnivore this coming Friday that will involve all comedians from the Churchill Show. The industry will honour Fred in a special way. It is too much, too soon. We just lost Jahmby (Njambi Koikai) the other day, and so it is a huge loss for the industry,” Churchill said.

Churchill recalled how Eric introduced his bother, Fred, to the Churchill Show.

“Eric brought Fred to me and described him as a bit funny. They are all talented differently. Even their sister too. It’s just that she did not get an opportunity to be out there,” he said.

Churchill expressed his gratitude to Kenyans and urged them to continue supporting the industry.

“We can’t do without our fans and we hope they show up on Friday so that we can give Fred a befitting send-off. Let us come through for him,” Churchill said.

At the same time, Eric recalled the last encounter he had with his brother a week before his death.

“The last time I saw him (Fred) was a week before he died. We had a show together in Kisii that went on until around 3am. I had to rush to Uganda, so I paid him and left. He continued with the show for another hour before heading to another gig in Kericho. His death is untimely and unfortunate,” said Eric.