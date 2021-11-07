Covid vaccination picks up with 100,000 jabs per day 

A traveller gets a Covid-19 jab at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Miritini Station in Mombasa on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit. | Nation Media Group

By Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Health CS Kagwe pledges to give counties financial support to support outreaches.
  • Nairobi County is in the lead with 19 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

The vaccination drive is gathering pace as the Ministry of Health administers close to 100,000 jabs daily basis, data shows.

