Covid-19: Kenya administers 64,793 new vaccinations

covid jab

A health worker vaccinates people against Covid-19. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,829,113 people are fully vaccinated while 3,782,659 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

