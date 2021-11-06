Covid-19: Kenya administers 64,793 new vaccinations

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,829,113 people are fully vaccinated while 3,782,659 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a statement to media houses, the ministry noted that a total of 5,611,772 vaccines have already been administered across the country.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 45.3 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.7 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday revealed that 76 more people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,617 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.6 per cent.

Cumulative tests

Of the new infections, 70 are Kenyans and six are foreigners, while 45 are males and 31 females. The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is 93 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,813 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,735,256.

Kericho County leads with the number of new infections per county with 14 cases followed by Kisii 12, Nairobi 9, Meru 5, Busia 4, Nandi 4, Kitui 3, Kakamega , Nakuru ,Uasin Gishu, Bomet and Bungoma each had two cases while Embu, Machakos, Makueni, Marsabit,Migori, Mombasa, Murang'a, Kajiado, Turkana and West Pokot each has one case

According to Mr Kagwe, 41 patients have recovered from the disease, with 36 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while five are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,243.

Nine deaths

During the same time, nine deaths were reported with one having occurred in the last 24 hours while eight were late deaths reported after conducting record audits in September and November 2021. The cumulative deaths stand at 5,305.

The CS further noted that 418 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,129 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Thirty-five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.