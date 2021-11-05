Covid-19: Kenya administers 64,890 new vaccines

Kenya has administered 64,890 new vaccinations. As of Thursday the total jabs given were 5,546,979. The Ministry of Health said that the proportion of fully vaccinated adults is 6.5 per cent.

As of Thursday, a total of 5,546,979 vaccines had been administered in the country. Of these, 3,764,767 were partially vaccinated, while those fully vaccinated were 1,782,212.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 44.5 per cent.

In a statement on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the government had opened up access to the Covid-19 vaccine to persons aged 18 years.

The ministry also said that the country had received over nine million doses of Covid-19. At the same time, another six million is expected by the end of the year.

“The country now has sufficient doses to vaccinate most of our adult population and achieve our 10 million target by Christmas. It is for this reason that the Ministry of Health has opened up access for vaccines for all persons aged 18 years and above, so that they are protected from this unpredictable pandemic,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

He urged Kenyans to get vaccinated.

“The current reduction in confirmed cases we are witnessing should not deceive us that this pandemic is over. It is not yet over and the reduced number of cases should not be a reason for anyone to disregard the Covid-19 vaccination exercise that the government is offering free of charge. This is the time to take your jab not only for your protection but to ensure that we are collectively vaccinated to attain herd immunity to fully open up our economy,” he added.

Further, 76 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,267 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.2 per cent.

Of the new infections, 71 are Kenyans, and five are foreigners. Forty-two males and 34 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant, while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,737 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,730,639.

The cases were distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 16, Bomet 9, Nakuru 8, Uasin Gishu 8, Kitui 6, Busia 3, Tharaka Nithi 1, Turkana 3, Mombasa 3, Kakamega 3, Murang’a 2, Garissa 2, Kiambu 2, Marsabit 2, Migori 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1, Vihiga 1, Kajiado 1, Kisumu 1, Laikipia 1 and Machakos 1.

Recovery cases increased by 46, with 32 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,202.

During the last 24 hours, no death was reported, with the cumulative fatalities remaining at 5,296.

According to Mr Kagwe, 422 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,143 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Thirty-three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 19 on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.