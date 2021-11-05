Covid-19: Kenya administers 64,890 new vaccines

A woman receives a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the Milimani Law Courts on September 13, 2021.

By Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has administered 64,890 new vaccinations. As of Thursday the total jabs given were 5,546,979. The Ministry of Health said that the proportion of fully vaccinated adults is 6.5 per cent.

