Covid update: 331 new cases as vaccines arrive

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 106,801 following 331 new positive tests from 4,725 samples in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The ministry has also announced the recovery of 54 patients within the same time interval.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, 44 of the latest recoveries are from home-based isolation and care while 10 patients have been discharged from various health facilities. Cumulative recoveries in the country now stands at 86,914.

At the same time, the ministry said total fatalities in Kenya have risen to 1,866 after three patients died in last 24 hours.

CS Kagwe gave the latest updates just hours after a consignment of 1,020,000 coronavirus jabs arrived in Kenya on Tuesday night.

Kagwe said the vaccination roll-out plan will follow the government's priority-based three-phase plan.

Vaccination roll-out plan

"In phase one, which commences this coming Friday, we are targeting the more than 400,000 health workers countrywide as well as workers in other essential services," Kagwe said.

The CS further said that the targeted population to be covered in this first phase remains 1.25mullion. He however said that number does not include politicians.

"The vaccines we received are gong to be distributed to our referral hospitals countrywide, including level fours and threes. On this we are working with the county governments to ensure seamless operations," the CS said.

Nairobi County, with 196 infections, recorded the highest figures from the latest cases, followed by Kiambu 46, Nakuru 16, Busia 13, Mombasa 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Kericho 5 and Machakos 5.