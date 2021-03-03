Sh1.6bn three-month Covid-19 vaccination drive

Photo credit: Indranil Mukherjee | AFP
By  Allan Olingo  &  Leon Lidigu

The government will spend Sh1.65 billion to vaccinate almost 1.25 million Kenyans against Covid-19 in the next three months.

