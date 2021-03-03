First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Kenya

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

A consignment of some 1,020,000 coronavirus jabs arrived in Kenya on Tuesday night. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.