First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Kenya
A consignment of some 1,020,000 coronavirus jabs arrived in Kenya on Tuesday night.
The AstraZeneca vaccines were shipped from the Serum Institute of India (SII).
“It’s truly a great day for Kenya. We now have the equivalent of a bazooka or a machine gun in our fight against the virus," Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.
Kagwe said healthcare workers will be the first to receive the doses.
Kenya has recorded 106,470 coronavirus cases since March 2020, with 1,863 deaths.