Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Covid-19 rallies: How leaders are fuelling infections surge

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Allan Olingo  &  Hellen Shikanda

Politicians, led by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, continue to blatantly disregard the ban on political gatherings amid Covid-19 spike in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.