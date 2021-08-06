The elderly biggest casualties of deadly virus

A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at KMPDC headquarters in Nairobi on March 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya had recorded more than 206,691 cases as of Wednesday, with the highest ever positivity rate at 17.5 per cent.
  • Weekly Covid-19 deaths in Africa also reached a record peak in the week that ended on August 1.

Elderly people make the biggest number of casualties of coronavirus as the pandemic death toll surged to 4,000.

