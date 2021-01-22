Covid-19: Only one fatality as 139 more test positive

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 99,769 after 139 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The positive cases are from a sample size of 5,487 with the total number of tested samples tested so far now standing at 148,030.

From the latest cases, 119 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners comprising 90 males and 49 females. The youngest patient is a two-year-old while the oldest is 85 years old.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further said 137 patients returned negative tests in the last 24 hours – 110 of them being from the home-based care programmes and 27 having been discharged from various health facilities across the country – taking total recoveries to 82,866.

The number of fatalities also rose to 1,740 after one patient succumbed to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said there are 577 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,553 are under home-based care.

Currently, there are 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

"Another 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. Five patients are in the High Dependency Unit," the Ministry said in a statement.

Nairobi county leads in the latest infections with 81 new cases, followed by Mombasa 13, Turkana 11, Kwale 3, Laikipia 3, Isiolo 2, Nakuru 2, Bomet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyeri 2, and Migori 2.

Nandi, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Taita Taveta, Busia, Embu, Kiambu, Kisumu, Kajiado, Kericho, Siaya, Kitui, Machakos, Kilifi and West Pokot counties all registered one cases each.