Covid: 136 new infections reported as two succumb

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed on Wednesday that 136 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 99,444.

The CS said through a statement that the new cases are from a sample size of 3,787 taking the cumulative tests in the country to 1,134,494.

From the new cases, Kenyans are 117 while 19 are foreigners. The oldest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 98.

The CS further said 176 patients recovered from coronavirus – 162 being from home-based care programme while 14 were discharged from various hospitals – taking total recoveries to 82,654.

The number of fatalities also rose to 1,736 after two patients succumbed to the virus.

The Ministry of Health also said there are 686 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,625 are under home-based care.

Thirty one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

Nairobi continues to lead with number of infections per county as 69 new infection is reported followed by Homabay 11, Mombasa 11, Meru 10, Kisumu 8, Kiambu 5, Kilifi 4, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Siaya 3, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2, Taita Taveta 1, Garissa 1, Turkana 1, Bungoma 1 and Narok 1.



