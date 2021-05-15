Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 267 to 165,379

A local artist makes and sells face masks made from cloth in Kibera slum, Nairobi, on April 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new infections push the country’s number of confirmed cases to 165,379 and the number of samples tested so far to 1,741,604.


The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of six per cent, saying 267 more people had tested positive from a sample of 4,436 tested within a day.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.