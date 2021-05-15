Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 267 to 165,379

The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of six per cent, saying 267 more people had tested positive from a sample of 4,436 tested within a day.

The new infections push the country’s number of confirmed cases to 165,379 and the number of samples tested so far to 1,741,604.

A statement from the ministry said 253 of the new patients were Kenyans and 14 foreigners.

A hundred and seventy seven were male and 90 female whereas the youngest was seven months old and the oldest 82.

Nairobi County accounted for 67 of the new infections, Meru 42, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi 15 each, Kiambu, Nandi and Nyeri 12 each, Nakuru 11, Kericho eight, Mombasa seven and Trans Nzoia six.

Kajiado County followed with five additional cases, Embu four, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Kitui three each, Makueni, Baringo, Homa Bay and Taita Taveta two each, and Tharaka Nithi, Vihiga, West Pokot, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Laikipia, Nyamira, Kakamega and Garissa one each.

Fifty seven more patients tested negative for Covid-19 following treatment, 34 of them after treatment under the home-based care programme and 23 at health facilities countrywide.

The death toll rose by 25 to 3,001 but eight of the deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last month while 17 were late deaths reports confirmed during the audit of facility records.

By Saturday, a total of 1,030 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 4,813 were under home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 117 were under intensive care, 23 of them on ventilator support, 73 on supplemental oxygen and 21 under observation.

Another 84 patients were on supplemental oxygen, 79 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units (HDU).

A total of 933,826 persons had been vaccinated countrywide by Saturday.