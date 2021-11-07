Covid-19: Kenya reports 20 new infections and 7 deaths

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine on September 20, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has administered 5,624,230 Covid-19 vaccinations across the country, with those who have been fully vaccinated accounting for 1,837,019.

