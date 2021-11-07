Covid-19: Kenya reports 20 new infections and 7 deaths

Kenya has administered 5,624,230 Covid-19 vaccinations across the country, with those who have been fully vaccinated accounting for 1,837,019.

Of the total doses administered, 3,787,211 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry also said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose currently stands at 45.5 per cent with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated at 6.7 per cent.

At the same time, 20 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,444 with the positivity rate now at 0.6 per cent.

From the latest cases, 19 are Kenyans. The youngest case is of an 18-year-old while the oldest is 92 years. Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 253,833 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,738,700.

Nairobi county leads with the number of infections with 8 cases followed by Kajiado 3, Uasin Gishu 2 while Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kiambu, Lamu, Murang’a and Nakuru with one new infection each.

The number of recoveries rose to 247,300 after 57 more people tested negative, with 56 from the home-based isolation and care programme and one is from a health facility.

During the same time, seven fatalities were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,312.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further said that 419 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,111 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Thirty six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support while 16 are on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.