Covid-19: Kenya records 550 new cases, death toll of 3,872

Kawangware Covid-19 testing

A health worker uses a nasal swab to collect a sample during a Covid-19 mass testing exercise in Kawangware slum, Nairobi, on May 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Luis Tato | AFP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • By Monday, 1,324 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 3,688 had been registered under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Kenya on Monday recorded 550 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,087 tested in the last 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of 13.5 percent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.