Policeman shoots student for not wearing mask in DR Congo

Covid mask

A face mask, worn to curb the spread of Covid-19. In Kinshasa, police are regularly accused of harassment and of pocketing the mask fines they collect.           

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Wearing a mask is obligatory in DR Congo, with transgressors fined 10,000 Congolese frances (five dollars, four euros).

Kinshasa,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.