Covid-19: Kenya records 124 new cases, 80 recoveries

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A nurse administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are about 100, 000 Kenyans who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but are yet to return for the second to complete the regimen.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have increased by 124 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 7,356 tested in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate stands at 1.7 per cent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.