Counties urged to ramp up Covid vaccinations to hit Mashujaa target

Pauline Oginga

Mombasa County Health Chief Officer Pauline Oginga gets a Covid-19 jab on  March 10.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Counties have been asked to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination exercise so that Kenya can reach its target of inoculating 5.8 million people.

