Nyandarua targets 100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations by Mashujaa Day

The Nyandarua County Government is seeking to vaccinate over 100,000 residents by Mashujaa day as part of its health outreach programme.

According to County Health Executive Dr John Mungai, the vaccination drive that now targets colleges, market centres, churches and schools has seen more reach recently.

He noted that vaccines were now widely available at various dispensaries and health centres across the county and called on all adults to get the jab.

“We are doing the first and second rounds of both AstraZeneca and Moderna, which are safe and equally good to protect them against Covid-19.

“Our healthcare workers are trained and we are calling on all persons above 18 years to come out and get the vaccines,” said Dr Mungai.

He revealed that so far, more than 83,000 residents in the county had been vaccinated and the outreach programme targeted to reach 18,000 more by Wednesday this week.