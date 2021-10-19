Nyandarua targets 100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations by Mashujaa Day

covid jab

A health worker vaccinates people against Covid-19. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

The Nyandarua County Government is seeking to vaccinate over 100,000 residents by Mashujaa day as part of its health outreach programme.

