Covid-19: Kenya records 105 new cases, four more deaths

The Health ministry on Monday announced 105 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 104,306.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement that the cases were found after the analysis of 3,573 in the last 24 hours.

The number of tests carried out in Kenya so far is now 1,269,346.

Eighty eight of the new patients were Kenyans and 17 foreigners, 72 male and 33 female, the youngest seven years old and the oldest 82.

Nairobi accounted for 68 of the cases, Kiambu 12, Laikipia five, Kajiado four, Mombasa and Machakos three each, Nakuru, Nyeri and Uasin Gishu two each, and Kericho, Kisumu, Kwale and Mandera one each.

CS Kagwe also reported 49 more recoveries, 34 of them under the home-based care programme and 15 in hospital, raising the total to 85,626.

Four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, placing the toll in Kenya at 1,827.

As of Monday, 333 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,281 patients were being treated at home.

Fifty one of the hospitalized patients were under intensive care, 23 of them on ventilatory support, 24 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation

Another nine patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, all of them in general wards.