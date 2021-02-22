Covid-19: Kenya records 105 new cases, four more deaths

A local artist makes and sells face masks made from cloth in Kibera slum, Nairobi, on April 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The Health ministry on Monday announced 105 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 104,306.

