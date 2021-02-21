Private companies to import Covid-19 vaccines

Covid-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker reacts in pain as she receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the Covid-19 as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Emergency use authorisation tends to restrict the purchase, import, and distribution to government.

  • Upon arrival of the vaccines, the head of the taskforce said the vaccination exercise will take off in two weeks.

The Health Ministry will allow some private pharmaceutical companies to import coronavirus vaccines to compliment government efforts.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.