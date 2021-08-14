Covid-19: Kenya records 1,225 new cases, 1,318 recoveries

Kenya has recorded 1,225 new Covid-19 positive cases, from a sample size of 8,877 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 13.8 per cent. Of the cases 1,199 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. The tally comprises 632 females and 593 are males.

The youngest is an eleven-month-old infant while the oldest is 97 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 219,938 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,247,959.

Nairobi County leads with number of new infections in counties with 324 cases followed by Kiambu 138, Nakuru 112, Nyeri 111, Machakos 66, Murang’a 42, Kilifi 34, Uasin Gishu 31, Kirinyaga 29, Trans Nzoia 28, Kitui 26, Mombasa 25, Kajiado 23, Marsabit 22, Embu 21, Busia 20, Migori 17, Kericho 16, Kisii 16, Garissa 15, Lamu 15, Laikipia 13, Kwale 10, Isiolo 7, Nyandarua 7, Wajir 7, Meru 6, Kakamega 6, Taita Taveta 6, Siaya 6, Nyamira 5, Bomet 4, Kisumu 4, Makueni 3, Baringo 3, Bungoma 2, Vihiga 2, Homa Bay 2 and Tharaka-Nithi 1.

17 people died

In a statement on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 1,318 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,232 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 86 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 202,372 out of which 162,453 are from the Home-based care and Isolation programme, while 39,919 are from various health facilities.

He further announced that 17 patients had succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,319.

1,933 patients

Mr Kagwe noted that a total of 1,933 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,809 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

At least 131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 55 of whom are on ventilatory support and 69 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Another 685 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 643 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units.