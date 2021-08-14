Covid-19: Kenya records 1,225 new cases, 1,318 recoveries

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who said that Kenya reported 1,546 new Covid-19 infections on August 12, 2021.

Kenya has recorded 1,225 new Covid-19 positive cases, from a sample size of 8,877 tested in the last 24 hours.

