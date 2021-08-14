Kakamega hospital
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Kakamega

Prime

Relief as new oxygen plant arrives in Kakamega 

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Oparanya had expressed disappointment that the national government was taxing medical equipment in the middle of a devastating pandemic.

A Sh100 million medical oxygen equipment Kakamega County imported from France in July 7 this year was finally delivered on Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.