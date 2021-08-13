Covid-19: Kenya records 1,546 new cases, positivity rate drops

Covid-19

A doctor administers the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya have increased to 215,730 as of August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has registered 1,437 Covid-19 new infections from a sample size of 10,764 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 13.4 per cent.

