Covid-19: Kenya records 1,546 new cases, positivity rate drops

Kenya has registered 1,437 Covid-19 new infections from a sample size of 10,764 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 13.4 per cent.

Of the cases 1,377 are Kenyans while 60 are foreigners. There were 738 males and 699 females.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 218,713 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,239,082.

The new numbers are distribution in counties as follows; Nairobi 496, Nakuru 139, Kiambu 101, Mombasa 100, Murang’a 67, Uasin Gishu 53, Machakos 47, Kajiado 44, Embu 34, Kirinyaga 30, Taita Taveta 28, Kilifi 23, Nandi 22, Kitui 19, Lamu 17, Meru 17, Laikipia 15, Baringo 15, Marsabit 14, Nyandarua 14, Busia 14, Migori 12, Narok 11, Nyeri 11, Turkana 11, Garissa 10, Kakamega 9, Tharaka Nithi 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Siaya 7,Elgeyo Marakwet 7, Bomet 6, Kisii 6, Tana River 5, Bungoma 4, Vihiga 3, Kericho 3, Homa Bay 2, Isiolo 2, Kisumu 2, Kwale 1, Makueni 1 and West Pokot 1.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Health stated that 1,056 patients had recovered from the disease with 963 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 93 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 201,054 of whom 161,221 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,833 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, 29 deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,302.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 1,938 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,528 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 136 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Another 649 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 607 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units.

Mr Kagwe further noted that a total of 1,970,174 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,231,835 while second doses are 738,339.