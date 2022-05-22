Covid-19: 18 million people vaccinated in Kenya as 20 test positive

Twenty more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Sunday. The new cases are from a sample size of 2,219 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now at 0.9 per cent. Of the cases eight are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. Of the new cases, 15 male while five are female. The youngest is a 15-year old while the oldest is 74 years old. The total confirmed positive cases in Kenya are now 324,242 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,649,319,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

He further indicated that a total of 18,081,205 vaccines have been administered across the country and of these, 16,392,212 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

“Another 1,334,814 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 33,189 are below 15 years but above 12 years, while 320,990 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 13,994 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 5,552. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 30.8 per cent. The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.”

The Health ministry further disclosed that in terms of county distribution; Nairobi recorded 15 cases, Kiambu had two while Mombasa, Turkana and Meru registered one case each. The distribution of positive cases by age was as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (one), 20-29 years (one), 30-39 (six), 40-49 (five), 50-59 (one), 60 years and above (six).

“Today, 13 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the home based and isolation care programme.

This pushes the total recoveries to 318,276 of whom 265,245 are from the programme, while 53,031 are from various health facilities countrywide.”

The health ministry further announced that the country had lost two patients. He said these were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in May 2022.

This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,651. Currently, there are three patients admitted in health facilities, while 312 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.



