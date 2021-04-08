Covid: 1,698 new infections as 16 more succumb

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on March 30, 2021 announced that Kenya had recorded 1,530 new Covid cases over a 24-hour period.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From new infections, 1,591 are Kenyans and 107 are foreigners with 926 being male and 772 females.
  • Ministry of Health also reported the recovery of 456 patients in the last 24 hours.

Kenya has recorded 1,698 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 11,352 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 143,063. This represents a positivity rate of 14.9%.

