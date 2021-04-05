Covid: 460 new infections and 20 more deaths reported

By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Of the new patients, 446 were Kenyans and 14 foreigners 250 male and 210 females.
  • Cumulative fatalities in the country now stands at 2,244 after 20 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Kenya has recorded 460 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,753 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 139,448. This represents a positivity rate of 16.7%.

