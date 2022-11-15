Court stops vetting of President Ruto PS nominees

The Labour court on Tuesday temporarily stopped the vetting of Principal Secretaries by MPs pending the hearing of a suit challenging the process.

Justice Nzioki Makau temporarily stopped the vetting exercise following a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

Justice Makau directed LSK to serve the parties and fixed the case for hearing on November 21.

In the suit, LSK claims the nomination of the 51 Principal Secretaries is flawed and does not meet the constitutional threshold.

Another suit filed by businessman Stephen Kariuki Maina challenging the vetting process has also been fixed for hearing before the Labour court.

Maina alleges one of the PS nominees, Sylvia Nasela Muhoro, was not among the 585 applicants interviewed by the Public Service Commission between October 12 to 22.

Maina says the entire process is unconstitutional and urges the court to declare it a nullity.