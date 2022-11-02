William Ruto Principal Secretaries in full: who is in and who is out?

President William Ruto on Wednesday nominated 51 Principal Secretaries.

President Ruto has tweaked his government, increasing the number of state departments to 49 and PSs appointed to 51, with two in the office of the Deputy President, a marked departure from the Uhuru Kenyatta administration, which had a leaner number of 42.

In nominating the Principal Secretaries who are the accounting officers of ministries, President Ruto has retained five technocrats from President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration. Dr Ruto has also named some politicians in the list.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang. President William Ruto has retained him in the same docket. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

From the Uhuru government, Dr Belio Kipsang has made a comeback to the Ministry of Education as he was appointed PS for Basic Education while Dr Chris Kiptoo has been promoted to the National Treasury from the Environment and Forestry docket.

Outgoing Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo. He has been promoted to the Treasury. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Harry Kimutai has remained in the docket of Livestock Development so has Charles Hinga in Housing and Urban Development docket and Julius Korir has landed a position in the Cabinet Affairs docket.

Lake Basin Development Authority boss Dr Raymond Omollo has been given the powerful docket of Interior and Alfred Ombudo K’Ombudo has been named in the Trade docket.

Mr Alfred K'Ombudo. He has been nominated PS, State Department of Trade. Photo credit: Pool

Former Kenyan Ambassador to Pakistan Julius Bitok has been named in the Citizen Services department.

Former Langata MP Nixon Korir has been nominated for the docket of Lands and Physical Planning while former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke has been named in the Sports and the Arts docket.

The President's legal advisor Singoei Korir has been named in the Foreign Affairs docket.

Former Laikipia West MP has been named in the Defence deparment.

Others nominees include: Shadrack Mwadime (Shipping and Maritime Affairs), Muthoni Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries), Idris Dogota (The Asal and Regional Development), Abdi Dubart (East African Community Affairs).