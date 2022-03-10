Win for Judiciary finance boss as court stops new hiring

Justice Mathew Nduma

Justice Mathew Nduma who on March 10, 2022 declared that Ms Susan Oyatsi is deemed to have been lawfully appointed as Judiciary's Director Finance  since May 2018 when her acting period expired.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has quashed the decision of the Judiciary to hire a new head of finance instead of confirming the appointment of an official who has been holding the position in acting capacity for seven years.

