Women take top leadership positions in the Judiciary

By  Richard Munguti  &  Walter Menya

  • At the apex of the Judiciary, Mrs Koome is deputised by Philomena Mwilu, who has been the Deputy Chief Justice since 2016. In the past, the top two positions in the Judiciary have often been distributed between male and female.

The swearing-in of Chief Justice Martha Koome on Friday marked the first time a woman was ascending to the position in Kenya’s history.

